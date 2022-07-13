93% of employers want to see soft skills on your resume—here are 8 of the most in-demand ones

When applying for a job, there are many ways to optimize your resume. You can check the listing to see where the employer's priorities lie in terms of experience, and make sure to highlight what's most important to them, for example. You can include any major achievements like exceeding sales goals. And you can include a link to your LinkedIn profile.

One group of skills career experts say is crucial to include is your soft skills. An overwhelming majority ― 93% of employers ― say "soft skills play a critical role in their decision about whom they want to hire," Ian Siegel, co-founder and CEO of ZipRecruiter, said in the company's recent report The Job Market Outlook for Grads.

Soft skills include a wide array of abilities. "I would say, in general, communication is very high on that list right now considering how people are working in very different situations, hybrid situations," says Kristin Kelley, chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder, as an example.

ZipRecruiter compiled some of the most in-demand soft skills on its platform. Here are the top skills on that list, including the number of jobs on the site listing the skill as a requirement.