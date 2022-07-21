This 57-year-old's lucrative side hustle: Earning $177,000 renting out his backyard pool to strangers

Jim Battan, pictured with his wife, Lisa Battan, says he "loves the income" from hosting a pool on Swimply, despite its increasing competition.

When Jim Battan spent $110,000 building a luxury pool outside his home in West Linn, Oregon in 2012, he knew he was making an investment. He couldn't have known that 10 years later, he'd earn more than enough to pay it off by renting it out to strangers on the internet. Battan says that since September 2020, his pool has hosted roughly 9,000 swimmers through a platform called Swimply, which dubs itself the Airbnb of swimming pools. The result, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It: $177,000 in revenue in less than two years. "I love to say that [the pool] has paid for itself and more," Battan, 57, tells CNBC Make It. "I built a man cave last year, and also credit that to my Swimply pool." Battan says the experience isn't for everyone: Hosting a rentable pool isn't as simple as laying out fresh towels between visits. He says he's paid roughly $37,000 on maintenance over the past decade for the 26-foot by 18-foot pool, along with its pool house. From cleaning and testing the water's chemicals to managing all the bookings, Battan estimates he and his wife, Lisa Battan, spend roughly 12 to 14 hours per week on their side hustle.

Battan's backyard set-up comes with a pool house and spa, which is kept at 103 degrees year-round. Courtesy of Swimply

"I love the income, but I generally caution people from it," Battan says. "Unless you're retired or don't have a day job, it takes a lot of time to learn about pool chemistry and management. It's not good enough to just rely on a once-a-week service to come out look at your stuff. I look at my pool chemicals probably five to 10 times a day." Plus, Battan's pool is the gold standard: He is Swimply's top earner out of 25,000 pools in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Here's how he manages his pool and keeps his side hustle afloat against growing competition.

More than a chlorine caretaker

Battan's pool and its amenities sit on two acres of rural property, meaning they aren't restricted by city or homeowner association regulations. The pool is also right next to the family's barn, where Battan's wife looks after rescued animals like horses, llamas, opossums and pigs.

With additions like their luxury pool, pool house, barn and man cave, Battan estimates he's doubled the value of his home. Courtesy of Swimply

The location is a draw for families with special-needs children, Battan says. His pool and property are quiet and isolated, which explains the relatively high rental cost: $70 per hour for five people, a rate that rises with additional people and longer durations. Swimply takes a 15% cut from every booking, though Battan says the platform's ease of use is worth it. During the summers, Battan says he books about 26 visits per week. The rest of the year, he says, he keeps the pool at 90 degrees and offers heated blankets to guests. "My wife and I are very used to five-star luxury resorts, so we know what excellent customer service looks like," Battan says. "Part of that is ensuring all the needs are anticipated: responding appropriately to queries, greeting [guests] with a smile and making sure that all their needs are satisfied, and then disappearing." The personal touch seems to pay off: Battan estimates that 65% to 70% of his customers are returning swimmers.

Keeping his side hustle above water