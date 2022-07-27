How to get along and even work well with your 'frenemy,' according to the author of 'Plays Well With Others'

For every 10 friends you make, you gain one enemy, author Eric Barker notes in his recently released book "Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships Is (Mostly) Wrong."

But in the space between friends and enemies are "frenemies."

A frenemy can be a person you just don't like all that much. Some folks might even have a medical condition that makes them hard to befriend—an example Barker gives in his book is someone with narcissistic personality disorder.

A frenemy can cause you even more stress than an enemy, Barker notes.

"Why are frenemies more stressful than enemies?" he writes. "It's the unpredictability. You know what to expect from enemies and supportive friends — but with those ambivalent ones you're always on edge."

You probably have at least one person in your life, like a close family member or a co-worker, who falls into one or both of these categories. In fact, Barker writes, "ambivalent friends make up half our relationships."

"Studies find that we don't see them any less often than supportive friends," he writes of frenemies.

The good news is there are ways to navigate the rocky relationship. Here are three things Barker suggests you do to cope with and even "bring out the best" in a "bad" person or just someone you typically wouldn't gravitate towards.