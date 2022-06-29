25-year-old TikTok creator with 7 million followers saves 50% of her income: 'I know that this doesn't last forever'

Social media creator Brittany Broski has come a long way since her viral "Kombucha Girl" TikTok.

After the popular meme took off in the summer of 2019, Broski left her job in investment services at a bank, pivoted to content creation and grew her TikTok following to more than 7 million fans with her impressions and comedy skits.

Along with her newfound fame came a rush of income in the form of branded content.

The deluge of income was something the now-25-year-old Broski found overwhelming at first, she told CNBC Make It at VidCon 2022. But the saver's mentality that her parents instilled in her from an early age has helped her avoid squandering her recent wealth-building opportunities.

"Almost 50% of everything [I earn] goes into savings immediately, I don't touch it," she said. "Because I know that this doesn't last forever."