GDP dips, sparking recession fears, but 'don't confuse the headlines' with the reality, expert says: Here's what's really happening

The U.S. economy contracted in the quarter from April to June, the Bureau of Economic analysis reported Thursday. After a 1.6% year-over-year decline in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter, the second quarter's 0.9% fall marked two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth — a widely cited rule of thumb to indicate that the economy has entered a recession. Officially, though, it hasn't. Not yet, anyway. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is in charge of declaring recessions and expansions and likely won't make a judgment for months. And when it does, GDP — a broad measure of economic activity — will only be one of the many factors the bureau's economists will consider. "Great," you may be thinking. "But what do I do in the meantime?" While it's worth making sure you're prepared financially for economic turmoil, the most important move may be simply not to panic and make big changes to your investing strategy, says Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist for the Leuthold Group. Here's what financial experts say about the current economic picture, and what you can do if you worry a recession may be imminent.

Recession or no? 'Don't confuse the headlines with underlying data'

Even if the NBER hasn't officially declared a recession, that won't stop journalists, politicos and Twitter debaters from saying the economy is in one. "Don't confuse headlines with underlying data," says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for the Commonwealth Financial Network. "People might call this a 'technical' recession, and that's because it doesn't really meet a lot of the criteria." By the NBER's official definition, a recession is marked by "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months." It's hard to say that certain, major aspects of the economy are in decline, says Paulsen. "There have been slowdowns in consumption and in business spending, but neither have contracted," he says, pointing out that new jobs and corporate profits continue to trend upward. "It's hard to call it a major economic contraction." Still, on the ground, many aspects of the current economy feel distinctly recession-like. Thanks to sky-high inflation, 71% of Americans say their income is failing to keep up with expenses, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life. Shoppers are encountering widespread product shortages while retailers, such as Walmart, are anticipating shrinking profits due to belt-tightening among consumers.

Preparing for recession: 'You shouldn't be bracing for anything'