Here's the average salary Americans need to feel 'financially healthy' at every age

As inflation continues to rise, it has become noticeable everywhere, from grocery prices to travel costs. In fact, 40% of Americans say they plan to cut back their spending on food and travel if prices continue to increase.

That's according to a recent survey from Personal Capital, which surveyed 2,000 Americans over 18 about how inflation is affecting them, from where they plan on cutting spending to how their investing habits may change. The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll and ran from April 19 to April 23, 2022.

Additionally, 38% of Americans say they feel "financially unhealthy." And amid rapidly rising inflation, 58% of Americans feel that their quality of life is decreasing. A whopping 69% of survey respondents say their salary is not keeping pace with the inflation.

So what does it take for Americans to feel good about their finances? Here's a look at the average savings and salary expectations survey respondents say they need to consider themselves financially healthy.