3 signs your kid is struggling with anxiety, according to a child psychologist

As a parent, it can be hard to determine whether your child is struggling with anxiety or simply nervous about new experiences.

For example, the night before the first day of school is a perfectly normal time for your child to be nervous.

Depending on how long the nerves last, though, can be a bellwether for anxiety too, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group. Being nervous and being anxious might present in the same way, she says, but the latter impacts the child more severely.

"First day of school jitters are typical, however if the anxiety starts to manifest itself beyond the first week or two, and starts to impact functioning — the ability to get to school, academics, focus, socialization — it can be helpful to seek out further professional support," she says.

Here's what to look out for if you believe your child might be struggling with anxiety.