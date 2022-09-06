This 29-year-old's dorm room makeover went viral on TikTok. Now she's a full-time interior designer

Alethea Johnson had no idea that her passion for interior design would end up being her career after sharing just one TikTok.

In August, the 29-year-old posted a before-and-after transformation of her sister Athena's dorm room at Morgan State. The video went viral on the app and racked up over 11 million views.

Johnson told CNBC Make It that since going viral on TikTok, she was able to quit her job as a nurse and become an interior designer full-time.

She already has several new clients and rooms she's designing.

"I think that everything happens at the right time," Johnson says. "I'm excited to follow a passion of mine that I've had since I was a young girl and get paid to do what I love."