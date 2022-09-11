How this 34-year-old entrepreneur and cancer survivor built her morning routine for ‘everyday nourishment’

For Liya Shuster-Bier the year she turned 30 was harrowing.

In January of that year, she got diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After six rounds of chemotherapy, she discovered in October that it had come back. The following year she had both radiation and a stem cell transplant, an aggressive treatment that left her unable to take on simple activities like walking and reading.

Now 34, Shuster-Bier's three years in remission. Though she hopes to be rid of the cancer for good, one thing those days of recovery left her with was an attitude shift toward life. A longtime workaholic in the field of finance, she realized that "we are literally spending the vast majority of our awake hours and the vast majority of our time at work," she says. "For what?"

"Can we do less of that and still accomplish the thing?" she said she thought.

In 2019, soon after she went into remission, Shuster-Bier founded Alula, a marketplace of products helping cancer patients manage symptoms of their treatment like nausea and headaches. Though the life of an entrepreneur is traditionally hectic and nonstop, Shuster-Bier has stuck to the attitude she developed after her treatment. For her, life is about "everyday nourishment" first.

Here's how the entrepreneur structures her morning routine for success.