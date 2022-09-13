Inflation is up 8.3% since last year—and more Fed rate hikes are likely looming

The rate of inflation was higher than expected in August, suggesting that inflation is far from under control. Continued interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are also likely.

Inflation rose by 0.1% since last month, but is down from its June peak of 9.1%, for a year-over-year rate of 8.3%, according to Labor Department data published Tuesday.

That's 0.3% higher than many estimates, including a Bloomberg survey of 43 economists that predicted a rate of 8%.

Despite a 10.6% decline in gas prices, increased prices for shelter, food and medical care accounted for the elevated rate of inflation.

This month's report "serves up a gut punch to anyone who's been hoping that inflation would come down substantially," says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate's senior economic analyst.



"The implication is that the Federal Reserve has to remain aggressive" with interest rate hikes, he says.

Food prices increased by 0.8% in August, following gains of 1.1% in July and 1% in June. Shelter prices rose 0.7%, following a 0.5% increase in July. Increased costs to medical care also nudged up by 0.7% in August, following a 0.4% increase in July.

Here's how much prices have increased over the past year for certain household goods and services, according to the Labor Department: