This 35-year-old has a net worth of $470,000 and is semi-retired—and she only works 7.5 hours a week

Talking to Diania Merriam, you'd never guess that the semi-retired host of a financial advice podcast ever had problems with money. But the 35-year-old says that just a few years ago, she was "completely financially illiterate." Merriam spent her 20s in Brooklyn, New York, where she earned $135,000 a year working in the consumer goods industry. She focused on working hard and making money, rather than on spending what she did have responsibly. "At my worst, I was probably spending about $2,000 to $3,000 a month just going out and partying," she tells CNBC Make It. "I was going out for drinks after work. I was going out to dinner every night. I was partying pretty hard and I just simply was not paying attention to where my money was going."

Erika Celeste

Before she knew it, Merriam had racked up $15,000 in credit card debt to go along with the $15,000 she still had left over from her student loans. For years, the debt didn't bother her. But in 2016, when she decided she wanted to take on Spain's famous Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile trek that takes a couple of weeks to hike, the challenge inspired her to finally tackle her debt as well. "I don't think I had the ambition of retiring early," Merriam says. "I just knew that I wanted to get out of debt. I wanted to walk the Camino and I wanted to find some financial stability." She realized her food spending had gotten out of control and set about trying to trim it down. "I started bringing lunch to work every day, cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner and really focusing on those food costs," she says. She also traded expensive nights out for hosting dinner parties at her apartment.

