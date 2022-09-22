You can get paid $15,000 to move to this idyllic Italian island, but there's a catch

If you've ever dreamed of living la dolce vita — the sweet life — in Italy, now's your chance to get paid for it...sort of.

The government of Sardinia, Italy, is prepared to pay people €15,000 each (about $14,767) to move to the Mediterranean island.

According to a translated press release, Sardinia is setting aside €45 million to subsidize 3,000 grants of up to $15,000 each.

"We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and [develop] the economic fabric of the most fragile territories," Christian Solinas, Sardinia's president, stated in the translated press release.