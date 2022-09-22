You can get paid $15,000 to move to this idyllic Italian island, but there's a catch
If you've ever dreamed of living la dolce vita — the sweet life — in Italy, now's your chance to get paid for it...sort of.
The government of Sardinia, Italy, is prepared to pay people €15,000 each (about $14,767) to move to the Mediterranean island.
According to a translated press release, Sardinia is setting aside €45 million to subsidize 3,000 grants of up to $15,000 each.
"We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and [develop] the economic fabric of the most fragile territories," Christian Solinas, Sardinia's president, stated in the translated press release.
Here's what you need to know
Getting $15,000 to move to Italy sounds excellent, but this offer does have a catch.
To be eligible, you must:
- Move to a Sardinian town with a population of fewer than 3,000 people
- Put the $15,000 towards renovating a home
- Live there full-time
- Register Sardinia as your permanent residence within 18 months
Sardinia isn't the only Italian town offering money to lure new residents.
In the region of Calabria, new residents were promised $33,000 each, while in the village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio, people were offered up to $52,022 in grants to move and work there.
"The goal is to boost the local economy and breathe new life into small-scale communities," Gianluca Gallo, a regional councilor, told CNN in 2021.
