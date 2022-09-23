Gold and crypto have been called 'inflation-proof' investments—so far in 2022, neither seems to be a great hedge

Gold and cryptocurrencies are often lumped together as inflation-proof investments, but with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, neither asset has performed well amid rising inflation in 2022.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular digital coin, is down nearly 71% from its all-time high of $65,000 in November, as of Sept. 23. And gold prices were also down nearly 20% as of Friday, from their recent March peak.



Cryptocurrencies are often referred to as "digital gold" since, like gold, they're speculative investments that can theoretically be used as currency.

Plus, the supply of gold and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is much more restricted than that of the U.S. dollar, which can be easily increased by the Federal Reserve. In theory, such scarcity should make these assets more resistant to rising inflation.

But with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, that hasn't been the case.