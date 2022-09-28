This mutual fund designed for inflation protection is trouncing stocks and bonds this year—here's what it invests in

Over the past year, inflation has put a major dent in Americans' budgets and portfolios alike. Over the 12 months ending in August, the average cost of a basket of consumer goods rose 8.3%, with certain categories, such as food and gasoline, went up even faster, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As the Federal Reserve has embarked on a series of interest rate hikes to cool inflation, investors have had no place to hide. Bond prices, which move in the opposite direction of interest rates, fell by 12% over the one-year period ending in August. And investors worried that the Fed's actions may tip the economy into a recession drove a nearly 16% drawdown in the stock market over the same period.

If you parked your money in cash, you haven't been doing all that well either, points out Ford O'Neil, co-portfolio manager at the Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund, a mutual fund strategy focused on shielding investors from inflation risk. "Even if you felt safe in a money market account and its value is unchanged, I can assure you the return is far below that of inflation you've experienced," he says. "You actually have a negative real return."

The fund O'Neil helps run is specially geared toward providing returns that outstrip the pace of inflation over 3- to 5-year periods. It's no coincidence, given today's high inflation, that its 2.7% 1-year return through August trounces the negative double-digit returns of stocks and bonds.

The specifics of this fund can reveal how professional investors go about fighting inflation and also how you can think about managing risk in your own portfolio strategy. Here's a look at what's inside.