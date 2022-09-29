A psychologist explains why some people stay put and party during a hurricane: 'We are prone to optimism bias'

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.

The winds intensified significantly as Ian neared land, making it a Category 5 storm, the most dangerous classification there is.

"This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days" Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Although 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, some residents stayed put.

Others hosted or attended hurricane parties.

A hurricane party is exactly what it sounds like: a party thrown before or during a hurricane by those who don't flee and instead hunker down.

They take place at apartments or bars and, usually, feature lots of alcohol.

On Tuesday, O'Maddy's bar in Gulfport, Florida was packed before police shut it down, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The urge to stay put — and sometimes get together — is both psychological and circumstantial.