These 11 colleges have some of the wealthiest alumni in the U.S.

These schools have the most members of The Forbes 400 among their alumni.

In September, Forbes released its annual "Forbes 400" list, which ranked the wealthiest people in the U.S. And Forbes found that being rich isn't the only thing people like Elon Musk, Larry page and Abigail Johnson have in common: many of them graduated from just a handful of schools. According to Forbes, one-fourth of all Forbes 400 members attended one of just 11 schools in the United States.

The college with the wealthiest alumni in the U.S.: University of Pennsylvania

The college that has the most undergraduate alumni on Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest Americans is the University of Pennsylvania. The Ivy League school is home to the famed Wharton School and has a total of 17 graduates on the Forbes list. Some of the most notable grads from UPenn include Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

