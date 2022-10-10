42% of Americans say money negatively impacts their mental health. Here's what an advisor suggests for financial security

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and the 2022 World Mental Health Day theme is, "Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority." Finances are a huge stressor for many, and if you want to make mental health a priority, alleviating some of the anxiety surrounding money management is a good place to start. 42% of U.S adults say money is negatively impacting their mental health, according to a recent survey from Bankrate and Psych Central. The survey polled 2,457 adults about how finances affect their mental state. Feeling stressed is the top response to finances, according to 70% of survey respondents. Other emotions people associate with money include worry, anxiety, feeling overwhelmed and insecurity. These are the money-related activities that triggered negative feelings, from most to least common: Looking at their bank accounts (49%)

Paying a bill (41%)

Making a purchase (34%)

Having to discuss money (32%)

Getting paid (21%)

Looking at their investment accounts (16%)

Looking at social media (11%)

These groups are most affected by money-related stress

Of all age groups, millennials, aged 26 to 41 years old, experienced the most financial anxiety, at 48%. "That's when we're first having children, first starting out or are insecure around our jobs because we haven't done it long enough. We haven't built up savings," says T.J. Williams, a regional president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm. "Those are normal experiences that we've had for generations, but society's put a different spin on it. Social media's put a lot of pressure that's undue." Gen X, ages 42 to 57, doesn't lag far behind at 46%, and 40% of those aged 18 to 25 in Gen Z say money problems cause mental health concerns for them, too. Women, more than men, indicate that money significantly impacts their mental state, "with 46 percent selecting it compared to 38 percent of men." When income is factored in, low earners experience more emotional distress due to finances than higher earners. Just 30% of people who make at least $100,000 annually say money negatively affects their mental health, compared to 48% of earners making less than $50,000 a year.

3 ways to feel financially secure, maintain positive mental health