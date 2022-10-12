Could a Phillies World Series win really trigger an economic downturn? History says yes, but logic says no

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here.

By day, I'm a mild-mannered financial journalist and intermittent newsletter writer. By night, I'm a rabid Philadelphia sports fan.

So naturally, with my beloved Phillies making their first playoff appearance since 2011, several people in my contacts sent me the following tidbit from the Morning Brew: "Over the past 100 years the surest sign of an economic downturn has been a Philly-based baseball team winning the World Series. It happened in 1929, 1930, 1980, and 2008."

As a fan of the losingest team in the history of American professional sports, the instinct is to catastrophize: Either the Fightins or financial markets are bound to fall apart!

But here's where the finance writer thing comes in handy. For one thing, the Global Financial Crisis and associated bear market began in 2007, not 2008. But even if the assertion is that Philly World Series and financial downturns go hand-in-hand, it's worth remembering that a million of these sorts of silly indicators and truisms have floated around among market watchers for decades — and they rarely mean anything.