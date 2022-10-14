From Whole Foods to Gamestop, here are 5 retailers that accept crypto—but there's a catch

Nearly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers who own cryptocurrency plan to use it to make payments, according to PYMNT and BitPay's "Paying With Crypto" survey.

Retailers are taking notice. About 75% of them plan to begin accepting crypto or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a recent Deloitte survey.

A number of companies are already welcoming payments with digital currencies — just not directly.

For example, Flexa, a digital payments platform, partners with a variety of retailers and enables them to accept payments made with crypto such as bitcoin and ethereum. Spedn, the company's mobile application, is currently available for Apple and Android devices.

Users store their crypto in the app's digital wallet and then can use a code to spend their funds at various participating stores.