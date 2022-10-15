How ‘Veep’ and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Reid Scott built a successful creative career

Reid Scott did not think he would be an actor.

Now based in LA, the 44-year-old has appeared in hit shows like "Veep," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Most recently, a comedic film he both starred in and produced, "Who Invited Charlie?", premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival. "Charlie" follows a well-to-do family in the first months of the pandemic when an uninvited friend shows up at their Hamptons home.

But Scott studied film at Syracuse University hoping to be a screenwriter and director. He ultimately took some acting classes at the behest of a professor saying he should get a sense for their role on set as well. He enjoyed the craft, and after school was lucky enough to get an agent, thinking acting would be his way into the roles he really wanted to take on. And then he just kept booking acting gigs.

"It took me a while to kind of own it," he says about ultimately becoming a full-time actor. But, he adds, friends kept reminding him that, "you're doing what so many people would kill to be doing. You've got to find a way to enjoy the ride and just try to be where you are."

Here are a few other lessons Scott learned along the way of building his career as a creative.