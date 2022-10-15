Nearly 60% of families say youth sports are a 'financial strain'—3 ways to budget for them

A vast majority of children play at least one sport as they are growing up. As of 2020, 76.1% of kids ages 6 through 12 and 73.4% of kids ages 13 through 17 played a team or individual sport, according to Project Play from the Aspen Institute.

But youth sports typically aren't free. In fact, 59% of families experience financial strain from their children's sports, according to a recent survey from financial services company LendingTree.

LendingTree conducted an online survey reaching 1,578 U.S. citizens ages 18 to 76. The survey used a non-profitability sample, with quotas making sure responses represented the overall population.

While 48% of families with kids participating in sports say they will find a way to make it work, 11% plan to take on debt.

As far as costs go, 50% of parents plan to spend anywhere from $100 to $499 on fall sport expenses, including equipment, travel and attire. Nearly 20% of parents expect to spend over $1,000.