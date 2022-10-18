Struggling to recruit and retain employees? The four-day work week might be the answer

Job applications have soared at companies taking part in the trial for a four-day work week.

Trying to attract and retain workers? Forget pizza parties and nap pods. Companies in the U.K. are looking at a more promising solution: the four-day work week.

"Visits to our recruitment page have gone up by 60% and enquiries to the company have gone up by 534%," Helen Brittain, human resources director at environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, told CNBC's Make It.

The company is among those taking part in the U.K.'s trial for a four-day work week. Since implementing a shorter working week, the firm has noticed a huge difference when it comes to recruitment and retainment of employees.

"The interest that people are showing in the company is amazing," Brittain said.

Tyler Grange isn't the only company that has noticed a difference. Gaming-focused communications consultancy The Story Mob is another one, according to its founder and co-CEO Anna Rozwandowicz.

"We have definitely seen an increase in interest from job seekers," she said, adding that shortly after shifting to the four-day work week, the team was able to fill a position that had been vacant for a long time.

Britain's four-day work week trial is the largest of its kind so far, and has had widely positive reactions from employees and companies taking part. The idea behind it is simple: Workers aim for the same levels of productivity and output in 20% less time, for 100% of their pay.

The 4 Day Week Global campaign has also started a trial in Australia and New Zealand and is planning to expand in the United States, Canada, Europe and South Africa throughout 2022 and 2023.