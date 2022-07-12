Even when the 'Great Resignation' wanes, the workplace changes it spurred won't, says psychologist who predicted the trend

The latest data shows the so-called "Great Resignation" is still going strong.

More than 4.27 million Americans walked away from their jobs in May, slightly down from the 4.4 million who quit in April and the record 4.5 million who did so in November.

Yet even as the trend slows and concerns about a potential recession grow, the changes the Great Resignation brought about will stay ingrained in workplace culture, according to the organizational psychologist who coined the term.

"At the core of these changes is increased flexibility," said Anthony Klotz, a management professor at London's UCL School of Management. He predicted in May 2021 that the Covid-19 pandemic would lead to pent-up resignations.

"In ways big and small, companies are giving workers more flexibility in their schedules and in how they do their work, so that employees can better balance their personal and professional lives, and can be more engaged in both domains," he added.

More from Invest in You:

College grads underestimate starting salaries. How to know your worth

Tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business

Suze Orman has a warning for those who want to quit in the Great Resignation

Companies have also made adjustments in pay and benefits, and are addressing employee wellness, including mental and financial health.