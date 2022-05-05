Employers boost mental wellness benefits amid the Great Resignation

The Covid-19 pandemic drove home the need for employers to address workers' mental wellness.

The "Great Resignation," also called the "Great Reshuffle," is showing that not following through could send employees walking out the door.

Millions of Americans have quit their jobs over the past year, including a record 4.5 million in March alone.

Many attribute their decision to being burned out. Some 89% of those who either recently left their job or were planning to do so said they felt burned out and unsupported, a survey by education tech firm Cengage found. The survey, conducted in November 2021, polled 1,200 U.S. adults age 25 and older who either quit in the last six months or said they plan to quit in the next six months.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has had serious repercussions on people's mental health. More than 30% of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder from March 30 through April 11, according to the National Center for Health Statistics' Household Pulse Survey. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, that number was 10.8%.

Many companies are stepping up to address the issue. Some 87% of U.S. employers said enhancing medical health benefits will be one of their top priorities over the next two years, according to a survey by benefits consulting firm WTW, formerly known as Willis Towers Watson.

"Mental health is in the forefront of employers' minds because the understanding of how much need we have is much better than it was a short while ago," said Jeff Levin-Scherz, population health leader at WTW and a medical doctor.