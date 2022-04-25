Should employers provide financial education for workers? More are stepping up amid the Great Resignation

In the continuing war for talent, employers have been adding more perks to attract and retain employees.

That includes paying more attention to the financial well-being of their workers.

"I'm seeing greater interest in financial wellness programs because of the Great Resignation, coupled with an increasingly complex economic environment," said Krystal Barker, head of financial wellness at Morgan Stanley at Work.

"Many companies offer a 401(k) plan and tend to offer educational programs, but they are coming to the table and saying what more can we do?"

The uptick in interest started as firms assessed their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives after the death of George Floyd. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic added financial stress to many Americans' lives. Now, inflation is rising, costing U.S. households an additional $327 per month, on average, according to Moody's Analytics.

Workers want companies to help. Some 51% think employers have a responsibility to aid employees in improving and maintaining their financial wellness, according to TIAA's 2022 Financial Wellness Survey.

Employers are listening. In 2021, concerns for their employees' financial well-being grew, with 34% rating their concern at 9 or 10 (high), compared to 25% in prior years, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Just under half were at least interested in implementing financial wellness benefits. Of those who don't currently offer the initiatives, 34% were actively implementing them — up from 12% in 2018.

"We see more of that going to the holistic look at peoples' finances and to really help employees understand their total finances," said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at EBRI.

That may include personalized financial coaching or planning, debt management and help with student loans.