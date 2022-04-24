Many cash-strapped Americans feel the sting as the cost of living spikes

Benjamin Gibson, a pharmacist in San Antonio, Texas, makes more than $100,000 a year and owns his own home.

And yet, Gibson, 40, struggles to afford basic necessities, including groceries and gas.

"When you are used to spending a couple of dollars on fruits and vegetables and then you're paying a lot more, it stresses you out," he said. "I actually went to the dollar store for asparagus."

With about $5,000 in an emergency fund and no 401(k) plan, Gibson says he weighs every purchase, from dinner out to a recent oil change.

"I cringe whenever I pay by credit card," he said.

About 71% of Americans said they feel their paycheck is not able to keep up with inflation, a report by Experian found.

In addition, 29% of respondents said they expect they will barely be able to make ends meet this month and roughly the same number predicted that their spending will likely exceed their budget in the months ahead.

"People are struggling to figure out how to meet those challenges," said Rod Griffin, a senior director at Experian. "It's a huge concern."