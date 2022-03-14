Here's how to invest your money if you are saving for your next vacation
Investing is typically a long-term game.
Your goals, however, may require you to move a little faster. Whether it's your next vacation or a down payment on a house, you most likely have something you want to pay for in the near future.
If your goal is in the next five years, placing your cash in a standard savings accounts is a safe and liquid option, but will offer little in the way of returns.
Upgrading to a high-yield savings account can equal 10 times the return on your money with similar benefits.
Winnie Sun, a managing partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners, advises that if you are able tolerate a little risk, you could deposit the money in a brokerage account and invest 5% to 10% for a chance to bulk up your returns.
Watch this video for a complete breakdown of how to invest your money for 12 months to five years and beyond.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.