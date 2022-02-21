This entrepreneur raised $16.5 million for an eco-friendly grocery startup. Here are her five golden rules for achieving success

Nearly 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021, up from 4.3 million the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But to succeed as an entrepreneur, you need dedication and should be "armed with information," according to Zuleyka Strasner, founder and CEO of Zero Grocery, a plastic-free online delivery service that operates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"The first thing that I tell people is physically start something, do something," Strasner said. "I meet a lot of individuals that have really good ideas, and they sit with those ideas, they postulate on those ideas but those ideas never come to fruition."

Launched in 2019, Zero Grocery uses reusable food-storage containers and delivers in two hours or less. The company has raised $16.5 million.

Check out this video to learn more about how you, too, can become a successful entrepreneur.

More from Invest in You:

American dream of the middle class isn't what it used to be

Retiring with $1 million may leave you less than $2,800 a month to spend

Your income tax bill may be cheaper if you live in one of these 5 states

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.

CHECK OUT: How a single mom in Atlanta makes $10,000/month on Outschool while only teaching a few hours a week with Acorns+CNBC

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.