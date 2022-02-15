Main Street restaurant owners growing through the pandemic

When Matt Horn opened up his first restaurant in Oakland, Horn BBQ, the pandemic was in full swing. It was fall of 2020 and he'd overcome a long list of challenges from location to regulations and more to see it through. So when it came time to launch his second, highly-anticipated concept, Kowbird, just down the street, Horn was ready with a pandemic playbook. The fried chicken restaurant, much like his original BBQ spot, opened to a line of fans and support from the community. He says for now the focus is on pre-orders, but the hope is to resume a sense of normalcy in the year to come. "It's been awesome to open Kowbird in the pandemic, a lot of people are happy with the opening, especially in the community," Horn said. "To be able to have something positive in the midst of adversity, and you know this constant bad news, is really cool."

Matt Horn opened up his second restaurant during the pandemic, Oakland's Kowbird. Source: Matt Horn

April Anderson's Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit saw its delivery business thrive during the pandemic. Source: April Anderson