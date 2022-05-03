The Great Resignation is still red hot — but may not last

The pandemic-era trend known as the "Great Resignation" is still red-hot, as workers enjoy the perks of record-high demand for their labor.

However, economic headwinds mean those benefits may not last much longer, according to economists.

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in March, edging just above the previous high-water mark set in November, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Tuesday.

Voluntary separations are elevated as workers are enticed by ample choice and better pay elsewhere.

There were 11.5 million job openings at the end of March, breaking December's record of more than 11.4 million openings, according to the Labor Department. Job openings reflect business' demand for workers.

The layoff rate also hovered near historic lows in March, as employers clung to their respective workforces. The ration of unemployed individuals to job openings also touched its lowest on record (at 0.5 unemployed per job opening in March), according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data dating to 2007.

Hourly wages grew at a 6% pace in March, higher than any level dating to at least 1997, according to data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. (The data reflects the three-month moving average of median wage growth.)