Growing a successful Amazon business isn't as easy as it seems.

Lauren Stark runs business strategy for mDesign, one of the largest home storage brands on Amazon. The business had $310 million in sales last year, according to the company.

"Find a product that works for you, that you're passionate about, that you can tell a story about," Stark said. She recommends business owners take advantage of the tools and resources Amazon has to offer.

Watch this video to learn tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.