Want to buy the market sell-off? Here are three strategies for beginner investors

No matter your age or salary, everyone can invest.

Investing is full of unfamiliar terms, and many people are scared away before they even start. Individuals who put cash in the stock market generally can receive a higher return in the long run versus keeping it in the bank.

The longer you wait to dive into the market, the fewer returns you'll make. With a little bit of time and research, you can feel confident in where you are directing your money.

Watch this video to find out the three things you need to know before you start to invest.

