5 tips for selling your e-commerce business to an Amazon aggregator

In recent years, Amazon sellers have become a hot commodity. Growing a business on Amazon is more challenging and aggregators are taking the opportunity to snatch up promising and successful businesses while using their expertise to clean up the marketplace.

Selling your e-commerce business to an Amazon aggregator can pay off, but only if you do it right.

"The day you buy is the day you sell," said The Fortia Group CEO Emmett Kilduff. He recommends planning your acquisition from day one and surrounding yourself with expert advisors to ensure you're as prepared as possible and able to maximize value.

Watch this video to learn the five tips for selling your e-commerce business.

