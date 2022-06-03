This 23-year-old entrepreneur made millions on Amazon and Walmart. Here are his tips for success

Lebbro Industries is a multibrand company that sells products across several online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Its brands span such diverse categories as fitness, pet care, home and kitchen, and more.

Lebbro was founded in 2015 by brothers Michael and Jake Lebhar when they were just teenagers, and in that time it's grown to deliver upwards of $10 million in sales.

Watch the video above to learn the secrets to their success at building a multibrand business with products placed on these big name retail sites.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.