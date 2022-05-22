NBA champion Dwyane Wade shares his three best tips for managing money

Dwyane Wade still moves fast but this time it's off the basketball court.

The retired three-time NBA champion for the Miami Heat has investments in media companies and consumer products. Wade, 40, has purchased an equity stake in two sports teams, the NBA's Utah Jazz in April 2021 and in January 2022 joined Blackstone executive David Blitzer as a co-owner of MLS club Real Salt Lake.

He's hosting a TV show on TBS, "The Cube," and co-founded Budweiser Zero, the iconic brand's entry into nonalcoholic beer. And this doesn't even touch on the deals he made during his playing days in South Florida.

Wade retired from basketball in 2019 and earned nearly $200 million during his 16-year NBA career, according to Spotrac, a website that monitors sports contacts.

With such financial success, Wade has learned how to make strategic financial decisions. Watch the video to learn about Wade's three keys to managing his money.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.