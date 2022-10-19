This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

Louis Herron, 31, spent $2,333 on an acre in Arizona in 2013. Now, the land hosts his two tiny homes and is worth up to $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It. "I was 21 or 22 years old at the time, and I had no idea I could even buy property," Herron, 31, tells CNBC Make It. "I stepped foot on the property and knew I had to take advantage of the opportunity, even if I didn't do anything with it." He adds: "I spent all of my savings on this land." Despite its spike in value, Herron says he's unlikely to sell it anytime soon: The two tiny houses combine to create his bedroom and living spaces, and it's only 30 minutes from his full-time desert hiking business, which he started three years ago. Here's how he acquired the land, and why it's risen so much in value.

A stroke of real estate luck

In 2011, Herron dropped out of Ball State University to follow a sense of wanderlust, he says. He washed dishes in a restaurant near California's Yosemite National Park before becoming a tour guide for park employees. In June 2012, he took a similar role at Glacier National Park in Montana before settling in Flagstaff, right outside the Grand Canyon, in 2013. A friend of his found the real estate deal, Herron says: $7,000 for three acres of land. With another friend, the trio bought the parcel and divided it up, giving each person an equal piece for an equal price.

Herron moved onto his land in 2017, when local rent prices skyrocketed. He lives in two tiny homes: One has a bathroom, laundry room and bedroom, while the other has a kitchen, living space and storage. Louis Herron

Herron says he purchased his first prefabricated tiny house in 2015, but didn't actually move onto the land until May 2017, following an increase in rent prices. The house was too small to fit most standard home amenities, so he bought a second prefabricated tiny house from a neighbor and divvied up his living quarters between the two structures. One house has the bathroom, laundry room and main bedroom, Herron says. The other has the kitchen, living space and storage. "The cost of living shot up due to gentrification that's going on in the town, so I thought instead of paying a ridiculous amount for rent, I could just simply live on the land," Herron says.

Average foot-traffic, higher spending

The land's dramatic increase in value is "based on location, vegetation on the lot ... electricity close by, [and] neighboring properties," according to emails from the appraiser to Herron, which were reviewed by CNBC Make It.