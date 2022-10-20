The 10 best U.S. companies for work-life balance, according to Glassdoor

More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce.

A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.

It's no coincidence, then, that all of the highest-rated companies for work-life balance, according to new research from Glassdoor, are places that have embraced flexible work — whether it's through flextime, remote arrangements, unlimited PTO or other perks.

Glassdoor's analysts read millions of reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time workers at companies with 1,000 employees or more, between January and September 2022 to determine the ranking.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated companies for work-life balance, according to Glassdoor — and all have open roles right now: