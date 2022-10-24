Almost half of the ultra-rich haven’t figured out how to pass on their wealth, research finds

Only 41% of investors with over $1 million have a plan for passing on their wealth to future generations, UBS says.

Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States.

But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.

While the 4,500 investors from 14 regions, who each have over $1 million worth of assets, surveyed by the Swiss bank might be thinking about how to divide their money and investments, in many cases there isn't a concrete plan.

"Even after the harsh realities of the pandemic, many investors simply aren't taking the actions necessary to ensure successful wealth transfer," the research dated Oct. 19 found.

However, this doesn't mean investors aren't concerned about the process: 76% of them have thought about whether there will be issues when they transfer their assets, 71% are aiming to minimize taxes on the inheritance they will leave, and 70% have questioned if future generations will use the assets wisely.

On top of the lack of plans around passing on wealth, half of the surveyed investors haven't had conversations about how wealthy they really are, how their assets are invested or how they will be split up.