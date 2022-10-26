Kids today are 'overly confident' about their skills online—losing $101.4 million to hackers last year

You might think today's teens are as tech-savvy as they come. But being digital natives doesn't make them immune to online scams.

People under the age of 20 lost $101.4 million to online scams in 2021, according to a recent study from cybersecurity startup Social Catfish, which cited figures from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Report.

That's compared with just $8.3 million in 2017, marking a nearly 1,126% increase in just four years — larger than any other age group in that same period.

"That was actually super surprising for us to find out," David McClellan, Social Catfish's founder and CEO, tells CNBC Make It.

McClellan says his company first noticed the trend last year, but added that "over the last 24 months, that number has grown by 1,100%."

Part of that increase can likely be attributed to the pandemic, which has seen an overall surge in online scams for all age groups compared to previous years. People over the age of 60 are still losing the most money to online scams, by far: nearly $1.7 billion combined last year, according to the FBI.