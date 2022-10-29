These dads drove over 57 hours, livestreamed the cross-country trip on YouTube and raised $156,000 for their kids’ rare genetic disease

57 hours and 56 minutes. That's how long it took three dads to drive across the country to raise money for their sons' rare genetic disease.

Last week, Brett Stelmaszek, Kevin Frye and Peter Halliburton completed their second "cannonball run," a challenge to drive from coast to coast in the shortest time possible, while live streaming the entire trip on YouTube and Twitch.

The three men drove from New York to California, starting at the Red Ball Garage in NYC and ending at The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach.

Along the way, they were able to raise $156,000 in donations to help fund research for SYNGAP1-related non-syndromic intellectual disability, more commonly referred to as SYNGAP1.

Last year's "cannonball" raked in $150,000.

All donations go to the SynGAP Research Fund, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that raises money for the illness.

"It took me a few months to plan and plot out [the livestream]," says Stelmaszek, a YouTuber who spearheaded the trip and has been fundraising for the condition for four years.

Kyler Himes, who works for Stelmaszek, also tagged along as the stream production manager.

"Inviting other SYNGAP dads who are also fundraising for the kids just made the most sense," Stelmaszek adds.