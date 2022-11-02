$1 billion lottery jackpots are more common than ever—and it’s actually making them harder to win

If you feel like you're seeing more and more lottery prizes top the $1 billion mark, you're absolutely right.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing has surged to $1.2 billion, the second billion-dollar jackpot of 2022. It's the fifth time a U.S. lottery prize has reached 10 digits since 2016, when the first billion-dollar prize jackpot was announced.

The increasing prevalence is actually by design, experts say — and the odds of you actually winning a big jackpot are longer than ever.

Consider this: If nobody wins a given lottery draw, the jackpot money rolls over into the next draw, increasing the size of the pot. Make that lottery harder to win and you can almost guarantee higher jackpots on a regular basis, incentivizing even more people to buy lottery tickets.

Powerball's organizers have gradually made their lottery harder to win for decades, says Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross who studies lotteries.

The biggest change came in 2015, when the lottery added more number combinations to nearly double the odds of hitting the jackpot. Before then, your odds of winning a Powerball lottery were around 1 in 175 million, Matheson says. Today, those odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

"They've been running Powerball or its predecessor for [34 years], and they've gradually been making it harder and harder to win," Matheson tells CNBC Make It.