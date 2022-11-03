50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election

It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November.

In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) say that the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade back on June 24, is motivating them to get out and vote on Nov. 8.

Eagerness to vote based on the issue of abortion and reproductive rights has increased to 50%, over the past few months – which is up from 43% in July, shortly after the court's ruling, and 37% in May after the draft opinion was leaked.

Of the respondents who say the ruling is prompting them to vote, a little over three quarters (76%) are planning to place their ballots for candidates who "want to protect access to abortion, compared to 17% who say they plan on voting for candidates who want to limit abortion access."

"Women's rights are being threatened now more than ever and I'll be damned if I stand by and let it happen," a 29-year-old woman, who identifies with the Democratic party and is based in Alabama, told KFF.

The most recent KFF survey was conducted online and by telephone in September, and 1,282 U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 49 were reached.

Individuals were randomly chosen to participate through an automated system that pulled different addresses and telephone numbers from a database.