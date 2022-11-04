The Creel House from 'Stranger Things' sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now it's on the market for $1.5 million—take a look inside

Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier are selling what is now known as the Creel House after buying it in 2019.

The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of Netflix's hit show -- it's where the main villain, Vecna, establishes his lair. Currently, owners and married couple Shane Fatland, 37, and Bryan Schreier, 39, bought the property in 2019 for $350,000 and put more than $500,000 into renovating and restoring the house to its original Victorian glory with a modern twist. "The house is massive. The pictures don't show the true scale of the house," Schreier said. Schreier is a human resources business partner for Tyson Foods and Fatland is a general contractor and designer. "It was overwhelming when we first saw it, but we knew immediately that we wanted to take it on as another project," Fatland added. Fatland told CNBC Make It that, that given his expertise, he was excited to take a hands-on approach to the renovation.

The couple renovated the house and kept a lot of the original detail, including the molding. Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

The home was constructed in 1882 and many of the original details remain, including intricate handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, and large, layered moldings. It also features an antique wall safe and a unique cast iron urinal. The 140-year-old house also has a few modern twists. The renovated kitchen features all new appliances, custom cabinetry, and a 15-foot-island draped in black marble. "It's our labor of love that we hate sometimes," Schreier said. "These historic homes always are because the renovating feels like it never ends. It can be extremely overwhelming, but you must dive in and go piece by piece." The property also has a guesthouse, the same gothic style, located behind the main house. According to the listing, it has a sitting room, two or three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a renovated bathroom.

The couple stayed in their guest house while Netflix filmed "Stranger Things" in the main home. Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Fatland and Schreier moved into the house in July 2019, and in October of the same year, a location scout stopped by the house and asked if they'd be open to filming at the property. The couple told CNBC Make It they didn't take it seriously, but the location scout came by again and pitched them the idea. They said yes and the following day, the scout returned with a crew of people. About a week later, Fatland and Schreier sat down to sign on the dotted line. At this point, the two still had no idea that it was a scout from Netflix for "Stranger Things." It wasn't until after about six months and when details about the show started to leak online that the couple was told their home was being filmed for season four of the show.

The kitchen of the house was renovated to be more modern. Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Because Fatland and Schreier signed an NDA, they weren't allowed to tell their friends or family the news. The couple also told CNBC Make It that because of that contract; they couldn't disclose how Netflix compensated them for using their house. "We had to keep our mouths shut and tell people we couldn't confirm or deny anything. When we were finally told that it was being filmed for 'Stranger Things,' we lost our minds too because we were fans of the show," Fatland said. The couple admitted that, at first, they were worried about the wear and tear the production would have on the house but said the crew went above and beyond to ensure nothing would be damaged. The couple said that Netflix was filming in the house on and off for about 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While that was happening, the couple lived in the guesthouse. When season four premiered, Fatland and Schreier decided to honor the experience of not being able to share the secret by watching the show alone at home. "It was a surreal experience and didn't seem real at all," Fatland said. "We were afraid that living through the filming process would ruin the show for us because we got to see some behind-the-scenes stuff, but it didn't. Watching it for us was just as exciting as watching it for everyone else."

The dining room of the house was a major focal point in season four of "Stranger Things." Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate