Kellogg's just released a boozy, Eggo Waffles-inspired eggnog liqueur—and I tried it

I love Eggo waffles just as much as the next guy, if not more.

Growing up, if I wasn't having a bagel or yogurt for breakfast, chances are good that I was having a pair of homestyle waffles before heading off to school.

That said, I've never once had an Eggo waffle and thought to myself you know what would make this better? If it got me drunk.

So you can imagine my surprise when I learned that Kellogg's was partnering with Tennessee's Sugarlands Distilling Co. to make an Eggo-branded eggnog liqueur.

In its marketing materials, Eggo claims the brand collaboration came about because parents say they like to enjoy their waffles during their "evening me time" after the kids have been put to bed.

The liqueur, Kellogg's reasons, will "give grownups a unique way to L'Eggo of the holiday stress this season."

Eggo fandom aside, the "L'Eggo" pun alone was enough to get me to want to try the Eggo Nog.

The recipe itself is a slight tweak from Sugarlands' existing Appalachian Sippin' Cream, which the distillery says has been enhanced with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg to make it festive for the holidays.

After a generous pour, I came away with mixed feelings about Eggo's adults-only drink.

First, the good news: it's tasty.

Though the 40 proof rum-based beverage definitely smells quite strong — you can feel the high alcohol content in the back of your throat when you drink it — it's smooth and creamy on the tongue and very pleasant to sip.

The cinnamon and nutmeg are prominent, and overall it's a worthy candidate if you're looking to get a little buzz going with your eggnog.

Now for the bad news, if you can call it that. Sugarlands boasts that "every sip [is] reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," but the truth is that the Eggo flavor is nowhere to be found.

It's sweet and tasty, sure, but if you gave someone a glass of this without showing them the bottle they would never think you'd handed them anything other than a strong glass of 'nog.

Despite liking the sipping cream, it being marketed as an Eggo product left me feeling like it was missing something. Ultimately, I wished I'd had a waffle instead.

But though the Eggo flavor isn't there, the Eggo branding certainly is.

The jar the liqueur comes in is an appealing bright yellow like Eggo's packaging, and one I'll keep around for the novelty factor long after the eggnog has run dry.

