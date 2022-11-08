Rich people don't have a 'lottery mindset,' says CEO—here are 3 things millionaires do differently

Everyone approaches money differently, and I've always been fascinated by how the world's wealthiest people do it. As a CEO and host of the podcast "We Study Billionaires," I've interviewed 25 billionaires and more than 100 millionaires, including prominent investors like Howard Marks and Cathie Woods. What have I learned from them? For starters, rich people don't have a "lottery mindset" — or the belief that there's a shortcut to instant wealth by virtue of random luck. Here are three habits they share that anyone can adopt:

1. Rich people don't act on fear or impulse.

The most financially successful people have a passion for solving puzzles — and they treat the stock market the same way. When I interviewed billionaire Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, we talked about how he got through periods of upheaval like the Great Recession and the early days of the pandemic. Instead of making decisions based on fear, he said he focused on the data and potential opportunities, rather than on the risks or downsides. Using this approach, he made a successful bet on distressed corporate debt during the 2008 financial crisis, which earned Oaktree investors about $6 billion in gains. If you find yourself faced with uncertainty, Marks recommends taking emotions out of the equation, and looking for ways you can make the circumstances work for you.

2. Rich people are patient and think long-term.

One of Warren Buffett's biggest success factors is that he invests businesses that have potential to grow in value decades into the future, no matter what their stock prices might be at any given time. Many billionaires have admiration for Buffett's approach and how much patience it requires. At a conference, Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky spoke about a memorable lunch he had with Jeff Bezos and Buffett. During that lunch, Bezos recalled one of his first meetings with Buffett, in which he asked him: "Your investing thesis is so simple. Why doesn't everyone just copy you?" "Because no one wants to get rich slowly," Buffett replied.

3. Rich people say "no" more than they say "yes."