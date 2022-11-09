8 women who made history this midterm election: 'We're still capable of change and progress'

Some votes are still being counted and the "I Voted" stickers are just beginning to peel, but women across the U.S. are already celebrating their historic victories in the midterm elections.

All 50 states in the U.S. have now elected to send a woman to Washington.

Vermont was the last state to have never elected a woman to Congress — but on Tuesday, Democrat Becca Balint won the state's seat in the House of Representatives, becoming the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress.

Other milestones included the first female governors to be elected in Arkansas, New York and Massachusetts.

While this election cycle saw a record number of women win races for governor, the number of female candidates fighting for seats in the House and Senate failed to reach the highs seen in the 2018 and 2020 races, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Here are 8 women who made history with their midterm election wins: