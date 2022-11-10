Thousands at Meta, Twitter, Salesforce lost jobs this week—the shock could ripple through the economy for months

Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off within days, as tech giants including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others shed headcount going into the final stretch of the year. At least 20,300 U.S. tech workers were let go from their jobs in November, and more than 100,000 since the beginning of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the field. Tech workers reported huge drops in confidence in their job security through the summer, as news of layoffs, hiring freezes and rescinded offers put a damper on what's so far been a worker-driven Covid pandemic recovery. But the latest headlines are all converging at once as businesses course-correct on over-hiring and acknowledge how rising interest rates are thwarting their growth plans, says ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak. She says layoff numbers, even in the thousands, are "not surprising" given how the Fed's raising of interest rates has made it harder for companies to borrow, caused stock prices to dip and makes U.S. products too expensive for foreign markets. The latest economic volatility disproportionately affects tech and could impact other downstream industries, Pollak adds.

How tech layoffs could impact the economy

Tech sector cuts will have a ripple effect: Fewer companies prepare to go public, so investment banks take a hit. Companies work to quickly conserve cash by slashing advertising spending, which also impacts media companies. Companies reduce their workforce and suddenly don't need HR staff and recruiters anymore. And junior-level workers will be hardest hit "as companies tighten their hiring needs and focus on experienced talent when filling new roles," says Josh Brenner, CEO of the tech jobs marketplace Hired. With all that said, layoffs have "so far been concentrated in narrow industries in Silicon Valley and Wall Street," Pollak says, and are "still offset by tremendous economic resilience on Main Street," where employers are struggling to hire to keep pace with consumer demand in travel, hospitality, leisure and other service sectors. Hiring is still strong despite economic headwinds, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report, and Pollak says employers are adding 60% more jobs each month than prior to Covid. Jobs in health care and within major enterprises of 5,000-plus workers are doing especially well. Layoffs remain historically low at 1.3 million, or under 1% of the workforce, and there are still nearly two job openings for every available worker. Pollak says that as of October, 2022 is the best year on record (since 2000) for having the lowest number of layoffs per month. That could change in the last months of the year, at which point it could fall just behind 2021's record-low layoff numbers. Even with tens of thousands of tech workers laid off this month, "in aggregate, it's still largely offset by what's happening in blue collar industries and manual service industries where companies are hoarding workers and very reluctant to let them go," Pollak says.

Laid-off workers still have opportunities, just maybe not in the tech sector