This is the math equation that 'makes you or breaks you' in a marriage, says love researchers John and Julie Gottman

John and Julie Gottman are renowned clinical psychologists and researchers who've dedicated decades to finding out why some marriages last and others sour.

The two have interviewed more than 3,000 couples and followed some for as long as 20 years. They have also studied more than 40,000 couples who are about to begin couples therapy.

In their recently released book "The Love Prescription: 7 Days to More Intimacy, Connection, and Joy" they synthesize years-worth of data into a plan that can heal a teetering relationship or help maintain a thriving one.

"What we've discovered is that there are universal factors that make or break a relationship, that predict whether a couple will stay together happily, or not," they write.

During one of their biggest longitudinal studies, they discovered that there is one math equation which "makes you or breaks you" in a marriage: The ratio of positive to negative interactions during a conflict needs to be five to one.

"We watched couples, logged the data, then released them back into the wild," they write. "Six years later we followed up. And lo and behold: it was the couples who had maintained at least a five-to-one ratio (or more!) during conflict who were still happily together, still feeling the love."