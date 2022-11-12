The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

For the third straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home.

Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, increasing 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years to when the annual rankings were first tracked.

Near Stanford University, and home of tech executives and venture capitalists, Atherton has resisted development of multifamily properties, which has kept homes large and exclusive.

In second place is Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the posh Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous ZIP code in the U.S.: 90210 — namesake of the '90s teen melodrama "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices: