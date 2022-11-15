Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time

The nominees for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards were released Tuesday, and Beyoncé is leading the pack with nine nominations.

The 41-year-old received eight nominations — including Song of the Year and Record of the Year — for her recently-released album "Renaissance", as well as an additional nomination for "Be Alive", the song she wrote for the 2021 film "King Richard".

Beyoncé has already won 28 Grammys, the most by any female artist, and is within striking distance of the all-time record of 31, which is held by the Hungarian conductor Georg Solti.

Her 88 overall nominations have tied her with husband Jay-Z for the most in history.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney formerly held the top spot with 81 total nominations over his decades-long career, while super-producer Quincy Jones was a close No. 2 with 80 nods.

Other top nominees for the 2023 awards show include Kendrick Lamar, who received eight nominations for "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers", as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each received seven nods from the Recording Academy.

Pop superstar Harry Styles received six nominations, including the 28-year-old's first for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year for 2022's "Harry's House".

Read the full list of GRAMMY nominees here.